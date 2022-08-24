High profile Toronto defence lawyer to defend Dawn Walker in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed Marie Henein will be defending Dawn Walker in court as the Saskatoon mother returns to Canada.

A U.S. judge ordered Walker be returned to Canada this week.

Walker faces charges in the U.S. and Canada after she and her seven-year-old son were reported missing earlier this summer.

The two were found on Aug. 5 in a rental unit in Oregon City, Ore.

In the U.S., Walker is charged with a felony offence related to “false statements” in the use of a passport identifying another person. She is also charged with a misdemeanor offence related to possession of an identification document that is stolen or produced without lawful authority.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile back home in Canada, Walker is charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

Henein has successfully defended clients such as former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi and former Ontario Attorney General Michael Bryant.

Henein confirmed she will be defending Walker and did not make a statement regarding the case at this time.

Saskatchewan RCMP will be facilitating Walker’s transport back to Canada.

Saskatoon police have said Walker will be turned over to its custody in the coming days and will later make a court appearance, but did not specify a date.

— with files from The Canadian Press