Shania Twain, Weezer, Charlotte Cardin lined up for Ottawa Bluesfest

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 4:46 pm
Shania Twain arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Canadian country-pop superstar Shania Twain is among the performers slated to play this year's Ottawa Bluesfest. View image in full screen
Shania Twain arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Canadian country-pop superstar Shania Twain is among the performers slated to play this year's Ottawa Bluesfest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Jordan Strauss
Country-pop superstar Shania Twain and alternative rock favourite Weezer are hitting the stage at this year’s Ottawa Bluesfest.

Performers for the nine-day music festival, which unfolds between July 6 and July 16 at LeBreton Flats Park, have been revealed for the summer 2023 edition.

The list includes four-time Juno winner Charlotte Cardin, Death Cab for Cutie, Pitbull, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, all on the main stage.

This year’s lineup also marks the return of Foo Fighters, who organizers say attracted one of the festival’s largest crowds ever in 2018.

Among the other Canadians slated for various dates are country singer Orville Peck, multiple Grammy nominee Allison Russell and rockers Billy Talent and Pup.

A schedule of performers is available on the Ottawa Bluesfest website and ticket sales begin on Thursday.

OttawaentertainmentShania TwainPitbullBluesfestOttawa BluesfestweezerBluesfest 2023Ottawa Bluesfest 2023Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
© 2023 The Canadian Press

