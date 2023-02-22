Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands of B.C. commercial vehicles failed roadside inspections last year, data shows

By Simon Little & Grace Ke Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 10:07 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. truckers renew calls for greater oversight after most fail inspections'
B.C. truckers renew calls for greater oversight after most fail inspections
WATCH: The BC Trucking Association says more provincial enforcement is needed in light of data obtained by Global News showing just six per cent of commercial vehicles passed inspection in 2022. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s a new call to increase oversight of B.C.’s trucking industry, and it comes from the industry itself.

It comes amid new numbers, showing a shocking number of hazardous vehicles remain on the province’s roads.

Inspection of commercial vehicles on provincial roads falls to the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) branch, who typically look at trucks at weigh scales and inspection sites.

Read more: Video captures moment dump truck collides with Richmond B.C. overpass

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Data provided to Global News shows that CVSE pulled an estimated 27,800 vehicles over for a closer look in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck'
Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck

Of those vehicles, 12,200 were issued written warnings to fix issues and 6,300 had violations but were allowed to drive on to have repairs made.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 7,500 were taken out of service for imminent hazards until repairs could be made.

And just 1,800 passed inspection.

This month, CVSE stepped up enforcement along Highway 5 north of Kamloops in response to recent incidents. They’ve since issued 159 tickets, 103 of them for speeding.

Read more: Major traffic delays after truck hauling heavy equipment strikes Highway 1 overpass in Surrey

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Dave Earle, president and CEO of the B.C. trucking association, said those inspections are crucial, and that he’d like to see more of them take place.

Trending Now

“We would love to see more CVSE officers, more road blocks and more road checks everywhere to really drive home the point about how important this is,” Earle said.

Earle said while the numbers appear shocking, they represent just a fraction of the more than 330,000 commercial vehicles — ranging from pickup trucks to tractor trailers — on B.C. roads.

Click to play video: 'Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads'
Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads

B.C.’s regulations, which require biannual inspections, are also stricter than the rest of the country, where just one inspection per year is necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite this, he said there is room to improve.

Read more: $24K fine, de-certification for Vancouver shop that made 40 invalid vehicle inspections

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

“We do know there are problems inside that program where some facilities just aren’t as thorough as they need to be,” he said.

“From our perspective, it’s all about resourcing. CVSE does a really good job with the officers they have and the officers in the field, they simply need more of them.”

The association is also calling for what’s known as the National Safety Code Detailed Carrier Profile — essentially, a commercial operator’s safety record — to be made available to anyone in the public who requests it.

And it wants to see the provincial government share more information about crashes, like the string of recent high-profile collisions involving commercial trucks and Lower Mainland overpasses.

“There’s a variety of things that can lead to that strike,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s an honest mistake, sometimes its poor route planning, sometimes its an operator not caring and not being diligent. But unless we unpack those, unless we try and really learn from those incidents, we can’t improve.”

Global News requested an interview with B.C.’s transportation minister, but was told he was travelling and unavailable.

Advertisement
Road SafetyTruck CrashTruck Safetycommercial vehicleCommercial vehicle safetycvseB.C. Trucking AssociationCommercial vehicle inspections
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers