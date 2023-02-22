Winter storm, freezing rain, power outage warnings issued for London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A major storm system moving through southern Ontario Wednesday promised widespread effects including snow accumulation followed by freezing rain.

Nearly all of southern Ontario is under some sort of weather warning from Environment Canada Feb. 22, with freezing rain warnings to the south, winter storm warnings into the Toronto area and towards Kingston, and snowfall warnings further north.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said regions closer to Lake Erie, like London and Middlesex County, could see icing amounts reach 20 mm.

“Combined with winds up to 50km/h, (the ice) may bring down tree branches and power lines causing power outages,” Farnell said.

Environment Canada warns extensive power outages are likely around Niagara, London and other parts of southwestern Ontario, where it’s forecasting freezing rain, moderate winds and up to 20 mm of ice buildup.

Nancy Hutton, a spokesperson for London Hydro, tells Global News that in the event of a power outage, residents can use their phones to access the London Hydro management website and register for notifications for updates on estimated restoration times.

Because wind and heavy accumulation of ice are often what causes outages, Hutton says this system could be significant.

While the system could cause power outages, Farnell said the good news is that it is a “very fast mover.”

John Parsons, division manager of road operations for the city of London, says crews were already on the roadways by 1 p.m. and would continue to be as they monitor the conditions throughout the duration of the system.

“Be careful about what you do. If you don’t need to go out in the freezing rain event … it gives us a chance to get our equipment around,” said Parsons.

Overnight street parking has been banned from Wednesday night into Thursday morning for residents of London.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are monitoring the system, but ask motorists to take extra time if travelling.

Farnell said road conditions will likely be poor Thursday morning, but most of the precipitation will be done by then.

“It will be a struggle to shovel this mess as a snow and ice pellet and freezing rain combo will create a form of frozen cement,” he said for areas that will see that messy mix.

“There’s still the risk of freezing drizzle through the day Thursday behind the system.”

On Friday and into the weekend, much colder air will move in, Farnell said.

— with files from Global’s Ryan Rocca and The Canadian Press