Weather

‘Snow and ice pellets’: Toronto placed under winter storm warning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Ontario set to see ‘significant’ winter storm'
Southern Ontario set to see ‘significant’ winter storm
WATCH ABOVE: A "significant" winter storm is set to hit southern Ontario later this week and, according to Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell, residents could see freezing rain, ice pellets or snow depending where they live.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, predicting a cocktail of frigid weather.

A warning around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday said the storm was expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday morning.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets could fall on the city, with a risk of freezing rain. Light ice accretion is also possible, the weather agency said.

“Snow and ice pellets may mix with or intermittently change over to freezing rain Wednesday night,” the warning stated. “The wintry mix will taper off early Thursday morning to a risk of patchy freezing drizzle.”

Environment Canada also warned roads, highways and paths would be slippery.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips'
Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips

In its storm update, the City of Toronto said as much as 22.5 centimetres of snow could fall, followed by freezing drizzle.

Trending Now

A warming centre has been opened at Metro Hall in Toronto, while three others will open on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Toronto weather warning comes as much of southern Ontario braces for impacts from the winter storm.

Freezing rain and winter storm warnings and watches were issued across southern Ontario Tuesday. Special weather statements were also in place.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the system will start to impact the region late Wednesday into Thursday.

“There is still some uncertainty to the exact track of the storm and a slight shift north or south will greatly impact ice and snow amounts,” he said.

“The worst of the weather will be overnight Wednesday when a combination of ice pellets and snow will slam the GTA.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

Environment CanadaWinter StormGTAFreezing RainToronto weatherSouthern OntarioWeather WarningToronto StormToronto snow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

