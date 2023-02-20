Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Significant winter storm’ set to hit southern Ontario this week

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 1:28 pm
The storm is expected to start impacting the region late Wednesday into Thursday. View image in full screen
The storm is expected to start impacting the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A “significant winter storm” is set to hit southern Ontario later this week and, depending on where you live, you could see mainly freezing rain, ice pellets, or snow, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

Farnell said the system will start to impact the region late Wednesday into Thursday.

“There is still some uncertainty to the exact track of the storm and a slight shift north or south will greatly impact ice and snow amounts,” he said.

“The worst of the weather will be overnight Wednesday when a combination of ice pellets and snow will slam the GTA.”

Farnell said most of the freezing rain will stay to the south, hitting areas from Windsor to the southern Niagara Region and areas bordering Lake Erie.

Trending Now
‘Significant winter storm’ set to hit southern Ontario this week - image View image in full screen
Global News

He said ice buildup in those areas could be enough to bring down trees and power lines, possibly causing “major” power outages.

Story continues below advertisement

“From London to Toronto and Kingston, a mixture of snow and ice pellets will make for very difficult travel into Thursday morning’s commute. Combined ice and snow amounts could reach 15 cm or more,” Farnell said.

North of Toronto, and into eastern Ontario, the system will bring mainly snow with 15 to 25 cm expected.

Later on Thursday and into Friday, another system will bring more snow to central Ontario and bring in “much colder” air to the region, Farnell said.

OntarioTorontoWeatherWinter weatherWinter StormToronto weatherOntario weatherSouthern OntarioToronto StormSouthern Ontario weathersouthern ontario storm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers