‘Significant winter storm’ set to hit southern Ontario this week

A “significant winter storm” is set to hit southern Ontario later this week and, depending on where you live, you could see mainly freezing rain, ice pellets, or snow, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

Farnell said the system will start to impact the region late Wednesday into Thursday.

“There is still some uncertainty to the exact track of the storm and a slight shift north or south will greatly impact ice and snow amounts,” he said.

“The worst of the weather will be overnight Wednesday when a combination of ice pellets and snow will slam the GTA.”

Farnell said most of the freezing rain will stay to the south, hitting areas from Windsor to the southern Niagara Region and areas bordering Lake Erie.

He said ice buildup in those areas could be enough to bring down trees and power lines, possibly causing “major” power outages.

“From London to Toronto and Kingston, a mixture of snow and ice pellets will make for very difficult travel into Thursday morning’s commute. Combined ice and snow amounts could reach 15 cm or more,” Farnell said.

North of Toronto, and into eastern Ontario, the system will bring mainly snow with 15 to 25 cm expected.

Later on Thursday and into Friday, another system will bring more snow to central Ontario and bring in “much colder” air to the region, Farnell said.