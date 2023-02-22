School buses cancelled in Middlesex and Elgin Counties Wednesday amidst freezing rain warning

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

All school buses are cancelled Wednesday in Middlesex and Elgin Counties, as well as the red zone, ahead of a major winter storm.

The cancellations come as London-Middlesex continues to be under a freezing rain warning as an ice storm is expected to blow through the region late Wednesday and into Thursday with a prolonged period of freezing rain leading to significant ice build-up in some areas.

Winter storm watches are in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of a major system that’s expected to move in late Wednesday.

Environment Canada said weather warnings may be issued as the storm draws closer.

Despite local cancellations, bus routes in the City of London and Oxford County will start on schedule, Student Transportation Services wrote on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

For a full list of cancelled routes, visit MyBigYellowBus.