Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

School buses cancelled in Middlesex and Elgin Counties Wednesday amidst freezing rain warning

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 7:25 am
(Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images). View image in full screen
(Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All school buses are cancelled Wednesday in Middlesex and Elgin Counties, as well as the red zone, ahead of a major winter storm.

The cancellations come as London-Middlesex continues to be under a freezing rain warning as an ice storm is expected to blow through the region late Wednesday and into Thursday with a prolonged period of freezing rain leading to significant ice build-up in some areas.

Read more: Winter storm watches issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of major system

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Winter storm watches are in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of a major system that’s expected to move in late Wednesday.

Trending Now

Environment Canada said weather warnings may be issued as the storm draws closer.

Despite local cancellations, bus routes in the City of London and Oxford County will start on schedule, Student Transportation Services wrote on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

For a full list of cancelled routes, visit MyBigYellowBus.

London OntarioLdnontFreezing RainMiddlesex CountySchool BusElgin Countylondon middlesexCancellationMyBigYellowBus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers