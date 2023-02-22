8 bus shelters damaged over Family Day weekend in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating after glass was smashed at eight city bus shelters over the Family Day long weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Tuesday it received online reports of incidents that occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Damage to the shelters is estimated at $8,000, police said.

Police say the following bus shelters were damaged:

George and Princess streets

Water and Edinburgh streets

Chemong Road and Simons Avenue

Chemong Road and Milroy Drive

Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street

Clonsilla Avenue and Lansdowne Street

Brealey Drive and Lansdowne Street

Dobbin Road and Lansdowne Street

Numerous bus shelters destroyed around the city overnight. Unacceptable. We all do our best to try and make our city a better place to live, only to have a small group try and tear it down around us. This needs to stop now. Our patience is at an end. pic.twitter.com/UVasTivaFc — Matt Crowley (@MattCrowleyPTBO) February 20, 2023

The city has stated repairs on the shelters are underway.

On Twitter, Peterborough city councillor Matt Crowley shared images of the shelter damages, calling the acts “unacceptable.”

“We all do our best to try and make our city a better place to live, only to have a small group try and tear it down around us,” he said. “This needs to stop now. Our patience is at an end.”

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has video footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.