Final storm forecast: What to expect in southern Ontario as major system moves in

A major storm system is starting to move into southern Ontario and as Wednesday goes on, its effects are going to become more widespread and impactful.

Nearly all of southern Ontario is under some sort of weather warning from Environment Canada, with freezing rain warnings to the south, winter storm warnings into the Toronto area and towards Kingston, and snowfall warnings further north.

“Snow will remain on the light side until mid afternoon in the GTA but will quickly ramp up in intensity late today,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“By dinnertime we may see snowfall rates approaching five cm falling every hour until a transition to heavy ice pellets occurs. Winds will also blow the snow around through this evening with gusts up to 60km/h.”

Farnell said there is a risk of freezing rain in parts of the Greater Toronto Area overnight, but most of the freezing rain is expected to happen south and west.

“Closer to Lake Erie, icing amounts could reach 20 mm, which combined with winds up to 50km/h, may bring down tree branches and power lines causing power outages,” Farnell said.

Environment Canada is warning extensive power outages are likely around Niagara, London and other parts of southwestern Ontario where it’s forecasting freezing rain, moderate winds and up to 20 mm of ice buildup.

Farnell said the good news is that the system is a “very fast mover.”

He said road conditions will likely be poor Thursday morning, but most of the precipitation will be done by then.

“It will be a struggle to shovel this mess as a snow and ice pellet and freezing rain combo will create a form of frozen cement,” he said for areas that will see that messy mix.

“There’s still the risk of freezing drizzle through the day Thursday behind the system.”

On Friday and into the weekend, much colder air will move in, he said.

A snowfall warning for up to 20 cm is in effect for the Ottawa area.

— With files from The Canadian Press