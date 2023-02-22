Menu

Winter storm descends over southern Ontario, snow and freezing rain forecasted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 7:16 am
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. View image in full screen
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A messy mix of winter weather is in the forecast for southern Ontario with Environment Canada warning of heavy snow and freezing rain.

Most of southern Ontario is under weather warnings as a storm from America’s northern plains is expected to roll through starting Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

As it blows across the province, the storm is expected to bring freezing rain to areas in the southwest, a mix of snow and ice pellets over the Greater Toronto Area, and heavy snow in eastern Ontario.

Read more: ‘Snow and ice pellets’: Toronto placed under winter storm warning

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Environment Canada is warning extensive power outages are likely around Niagara, London and other parts of southwestern Ontario where it’s forecasting freezing rain, moderate winds and up to 20 millimetres of ice buildup.

Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto, the forecast is calling for a mix of ice pellets and snow up to 15 centimetres.

A snowfall warning of up to 20 centimetres is in effect for the Ottawa area.

WeatherStormWinter weatherOntario weatherOntario stormice pelletsweather february 22winter storm weather
© 2023 The Canadian Press

