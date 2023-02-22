Menu

Crime

Teen pulls out large knife, slashes boy during basketball game in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 10:06 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A teenage boy is wanted after he pulled out a large knife and slashed another boy during a basketball game in Toronto earlier this week, police say.

Toronto police said it happened on Monday at the HoopDome basketball facility in the Downsview Park area.

Police said during a basketball game, there was an altercation between the players and a boy pulled out a knife and struck another boy, causing a laceration to the victim’s hand.

The victim had to go to hospital for treatment.

After the slashing, the suspect fled the scene, officers said.

The suspect was described as having short black hair and was wearing white shorts, no shirt and was carrying a black backpack. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

