Canada

Cambridge, Ont. property taxes to climb 4.74% after council approves budget

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:12 pm
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. View image in full screen
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
On Tuesday, Cambridge council approved the city’s budget for 2023, which came with a 4.74-per cent increase to property tax bills.

The city says that some of the funding will allow it to waive development charges in some of its core areas to support growth and development.

Read more: Kitchener property taxes, water rates to rise after new budget approved

“It’s a challenge every year to balance the costs of new services and needs that will benefit our City in the long run, while maintaining existing program levels that our residents rely on every day,” stated Coun. Nicholas Ermeta, who chairs the budget committee.

“In the end, I think we landed on a budget that shows fiscal responsibility while meeting the needs of the community and providing opportunities for growth in the future.”

Read more: Waterloo city council approves 2023 budget, property taxes to climb 5.45%

In a release, the city says that a home assessed at $333,200 would see an increase of less than $6 per month on their property tax bills, although it did not say exactly how many homes would be assessed at such a low number.

The city says that some of the funding is earmarked to support the Cambridge Sports Park arena expansion, provide staffing to expedite housing projects and to reopen to design project for the Riverside Dam.

 

