Kitchener property taxes, water rates to rise after new budget approved

Kitchener residents can expect to see a 4.8 per cent increase on their property tax bill this year after city council approved the 2023 budget on Thursday.

The city says that on average, that works out to an increase of $56 a year for the average homeowner.

There will also be a 4.5 per cent increase on water bills which the city says will work out to around $42 per year on average.

“Council worked hard to balance various community priorities while completing their first budget of the 2023-2026 term,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“It reflects the community priorities identified through staff’s extensive consultation with residents and councillors’ conversations with their constituents.”

The new budget sees $1.5 million allocated towards strategic traffic calming, parks and playgrounds, free recreational programming, paving of trails and arts and culture.

The city notes that they made this commitment based upon feedback during last fall’s election as well as during the input process for the budget.

More money was also made available for the Love My Hood and RISE (Racialized and Indigenous Supports for Equity) community grants, as well as to advance the review of the City’s lodging house by-law.

It was the 12th consecutive budget put forward by Coun. Scott Davey who serves as chair of the Finance and Corporate Services Committee, who says the budget addresses a number of concerns put forth by residents.

“We’ve listened to these voices and have come up with a fiscally responsible plan in times of high inflation and soaring construction costs,” Davey stated.