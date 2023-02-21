Local sportswriter joins Saskatchewan Roughriders in new role

Send this page to someone via email

The well-known sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone is joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders as their new senior journalist and Roughrider historian.

In his new role, Vanstone will write stories, features and columns about the Roughriders to bring fans exclusive content from the players, alumni, coaches and staff.

As a Roughrider historian, Vanstone will start logging and recording the team’s history and bringing it to life on the page and, with the help of Rider Media, through video projects.

“I am so honoured and flattered by this opportunity and simply cannot wait to begin telling Roughriders stories in a new capacity,” Vanstone said in a release. “Another milestone in my life is set for Feb. 21, 2023, and I plan to unrelentingly thank the Roughriders and their unrivalled fan base every day by immersing myself in my new and varied responsibilities — hopefully for another 37 years.”

According to the release, Vanstone spent the last 36 years covering local junior, university and professional sports in Saskatchewan and beyond for the Regina Leader-Post.

The Roughriders’ president and CEO said Vanstone is a generational voice in the sports landscape of Saskatchewan, and his storytelling abilities paired with his knowledge of the football club and its history are unmatched.

“When Rob approached us just a couple of weeks ago about the potential of joining the team and writing our stories – past, present and future – we knew it was an opportunity we just had to bring to our fans. We could not be more thrilled to have him join the Roughriders,” stated Craig Reynolds.

People can read Vanstone’s work on Riderville.com starting Tuesday.

