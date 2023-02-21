Menu

Canada

Molson Coors reports higher sales in its latest quarter amid net loss

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 11:30 am
Molson Canadian, left, and Coors Light beer products are displayed together in Walpole, Mass., on Nov. 28, 2017. View image in full screen
Molson Canadian, left, and Coors Light beer products are displayed together in Walpole, Mass., on Nov. 28, 2017. Steven Senne/ AP-The Canadian Press
Molson Coors Beverage Co. reported a net loss US$590.5 million in its latest quarter, down from a profit of US$80 million in the same period a year ago.

The brewer, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its results amounted to a loss of US$2.73 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 37 cents a share in the same quarter last year.

The Colorado and Montreal-based company says the loss was due to a non-cash US$845-million partial goodwill impairment charge during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Molson Coors says its underlying net income was US$281.9 million or US$1.30 per diluted share during the quarter, compared with US$176.2 million or 81 cents a share in the same period of 2021.

Net sales were US$2.63 billion in the company’s latest quarter, up 0.4 per cent from US$2.62 billion a year ago.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share to be paid on March 17 compared with the quarterly payments of 38 cents per share it made in 2022.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley say the company is healthier than it has been in many years and has a strong trajectory.

“We have delivered our seventh consecutive quarter of top-line growth on a constant currency basis, driven by the strength of our core brands and growth in our above premium portfolio,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

