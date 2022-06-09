Molson strikes tentative deal with striking brewery workers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A tentative agreement has been reached at the Molson Canada plant in Longueuil, where about 400 employees have been on a months-long strike.

Molson management confirmed the tentative deal on Thursday but declined to comment further on the issue.

Brewery workers, who are unionized with Teamsters Canada, went on strike on March 25. The main sticking points included wages, the pension plan and working hours.

Read more: Striking Molson workers reject offer as picket lines stretch into 11th week

The news comes after striking workers rejected an offer last week by the 236-year-old brewery in Montreal.

Union members will have to vote on the tentative agreement in the coming days.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Hospitality sector forced to adapt due to labour shortage Hospitality sector forced to adapt due to labour shortage