Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Molson strikes tentative deal with striking brewery workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 11:07 am
Cans of beer are seen on the new Molson Coors can line during its inauguration Monday, March 19, 2012 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Cans of beer are seen on the new Molson Coors can line during its inauguration Monday, March 19, 2012 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A tentative agreement has been reached at the Molson Canada plant in Longueuil, where about 400 employees have been on a months-long strike.

Molson management confirmed the tentative deal on Thursday but declined to comment further on the issue.

Brewery workers, who are unionized with Teamsters Canada, went on strike on March 25. The main sticking points included wages, the pension plan and working hours.

Read more: Striking Molson workers reject offer as picket lines stretch into 11th week

The news comes after striking workers rejected an offer last week by the 236-year-old brewery in Montreal.

Trending Stories

Union members will have to vote on the tentative agreement in the coming days.

with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hospitality sector forced to adapt due to labour shortage' Hospitality sector forced to adapt due to labour shortage
Hospitality sector forced to adapt due to labour shortage
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Beer tagMolson Coors tagmolson tagCanadian beer tagMolson Brewery tagMolson Strike tagCanadian brewery tagMolson Canada tagCanadian beer companies tagMolson employees tagMolson plant in Longueuil tagMolson striking workers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers