Canada

Striking Molson workers reject offer as picket lines stretch into 11th week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 1:06 pm
Cans of beer are seen on the new Molson Coors can line during its inauguration Monday, March 19, 2012 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Cans of beer are seen on the new Molson Coors can line during its inauguration Monday, March 19, 2012 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Hundreds of striking Molson Canada workers have rejected an offer from the beverage company, keeping more than 400 employees on the picket lines and bar owners with less on tap.

Teamsters Canada says the union local last week voted 92.4 per cent against a collective agreement put on the table by the 236-year-old brewery in Montreal.

Read more: Molson Coors ‘disappointed’ as unionized workers strike at Montreal brewery

Teamsters spokeswoman Catherine Cosgrove says concerns over salary remain front and centre amid rampant inflation, on top of pension and work scheduling issues.

Trending Stories

Molson Coors spokesperson François Lefebvre says the rejected deal marks its “final offer” after more than a week of negotiations following the walkout on March 25, and that strikers are holding bars “hostage” as managers try to deliver beer themselves.

Read more: Beer shortage caused by Molson Coors strike looms in parts of Quebec, bar owners warn

Renaud Poulin, head of the Quebec bar owners’ association, says numerous pubs in more far-flung parts of the province are missing suds due to the 73-day strike.

Quebec’s labour tribunal issued an interim order last month requiring Molson Canada to stop employing replacement workers until a union complaint can be heard by the quasi-judicial body.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
