Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Molson Coors ‘disappointed’ as unionized workers strike at Montreal brewery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 2:09 pm
The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The union representing about 420 workers at the Molson Coors brewing plant on the South Shore of Montreal are on strike.

Teamsters Canada says nearly 320 workers voted 99 per cent on Sunday against the company’s last contract offer and gave the union a strike mandate.

Read more: Molson Coors raises dividend amid higher sales as venues reopen, COVID-19 restrictions ease

The union says the two parties do not agree on salary increases and on the establishment of a new layoff system that would not take seniority into account.

Local 1999 president Eric Picotte says working conditions have been deteriorating since Molson’s merger with U.S.-based Coors in 2005 and worsened following a merger with Miller a few years ago.

Trending Stories

Read more: Molson will cut about 190 jobs following 2021 move of Montreal brewery

Story continues below advertisement

Molson Coors spokesman Frederic Bourgeois-Leblanc says it is disappointed that employees walked off the job before it made a final offer because it is offering a “more than competitive wage and has a history of providing well-paying jobs” in Quebec.

Bourgeois-Leblanc adds that the company has turned to an unspecified contingency plan as it works to meet consumer demand.

Click to play video: 'Construction set to begin soon for Molson Coors Brewery' Construction set to begin soon for Molson Coors Brewery
Construction set to begin soon for Molson Coors Brewery – Oct 19, 2018
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Molson Coors tagWorking Conditions tagMolson Coors Brewery tagMontreal Strike tagMiller tagMolson Strike tagLayoff system tagTeamsters Canada strike mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers