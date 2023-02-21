Menu

Peterborough police make trio of impaired driving arrests on Family Day long weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 11:58 am
In one incident, a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a pole in the area of Cameron Street and Erksine Avenue on Saturday night.
Peterborough police report a trio of impaired driving arrests over the Family Day long weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says the latest arrest was around 3 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a reported collision in the area of Charlotte Street and George Street North. Officers learned that when one driver exited their vehicle to check on damage, a passenger in the vehicle got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Police located the vehicle in the area of Park Street South and Lansdowne Street West and conducted a traffic stop near Braidwood Avenue. The driver was determined to be impaired.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to signal for a turn.

The man was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 16.

Improper muffler leads to arrest

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say an officer noticed a vehicle being driven with an improper muffler. Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Water and Hunter streets and determined the driver was impaired.

A 20-year-old Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to surrender a motor vehicle permit and improper muffler.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 16.

Vehicle into pole

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a pole in the area of Erskine Avenue and Cameron Street.

Officers located the driver, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police determined the man was impaired, and he was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of failure to surrender a licence.

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

