Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police are at scene of stabbing in University District on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 8:45 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating at the scene of a stabbing in the University District of Waterloo.

Just before 8 a.m., police issued a tweet which said officers had been dispatched to University Avenue West and Albert Street after a stabbing had been reported.

Read more: Dozens of speeders busted in North Dumfries on Thursday including 1 going 64 km/h over limit

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They warned the public to expect an increased police presence in the area.

About 20 minutes later, a second tweet was issued which said that a man in his 20s had been taken to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

More will be added to this story as information becomes available.

Advertisement
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeUniversity of WaterlooWilfrid Laurier UniversityWaterloo stabbingWaterloo university district
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers