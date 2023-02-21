Waterloo police are at scene of stabbing in University District on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating at the scene of a stabbing in the University District of Waterloo.

Just before 8 a.m., police issued a tweet which said officers had been dispatched to University Avenue West and Albert Street after a stabbing had been reported.

They warned the public to expect an increased police presence in the area.

About 20 minutes later, a second tweet was issued which said that a man in his 20s had been taken to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

More will be added to this story as information becomes available.

One male victim has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or @Waterloocrime. Occ: 23-049821 (917) https://t.co/mHjOSMdU1T — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 21, 2023