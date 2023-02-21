Waterloo police are at scene of stabbing in University District on Tuesday

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating at the scene of a stabbing in the University District of Waterloo.
Just before 8 a.m., police issued a tweet which said officers had been dispatched to University Avenue West and Albert Street after a stabbing had been reported.
They warned the public to expect an increased police presence in the area.
About 20 minutes later, a second tweet was issued which said that a man in his 20s had been taken to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
More will be added to this story as information becomes available.
