Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dozens of speeders busted in North Dumfries on Thursday including 1 going 64 km/h over limit

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 12:30 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say they laid 38 charges as officers were out on the streets of North Dumfries Thursday looking for those breaking the rules.

Among those who were busted were one person driving 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone as well as an unlicensed driver, a police spokesperson told Global News. There were 26 speeding charges laid in total in the township on Thursday.

Read more: Police respond to brawl among teen girls in Kitchener parking lot

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They said that one person was also caught on their cellphone while driving, while they also laid nine other Highway Traffic Act charges.

Trending Now

“Road safety in our rural townships is of particular focus to WRPS and the Traffic Branch as nearly half of our fatal collisions and major injury collisions occur on rural roadways,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the higher the speed limits typically found on rural roads and the diverse mixture of vehicles that use them, encouraging road safety through enforcement is done to ensure drivers are slowing down, paying attention and treating other users of the road with respect.“

Read more: Drunk driving call in Cambridge leads to arrest of 2 GTA men in connection with numerous break-ins

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Griffiths did not say exactly where they were set up but said the traffic unit chooses locations that are near villages or schools or spots that they have received complaints about through the WRPS website or from phone calls.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeNorth DumfriesAyrAyr newsNorth Dumfries newsNorth Dumfries crimeAyr crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers