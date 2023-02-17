Dozens of speeders busted in North Dumfries on Thursday including 1 going 64 km/h over limit

Waterloo regional police say they laid 38 charges as officers were out on the streets of North Dumfries Thursday looking for those breaking the rules.

Among those who were busted were one person driving 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone as well as an unlicensed driver, a police spokesperson told Global News. There were 26 speeding charges laid in total in the township on Thursday.

They said that one person was also caught on their cellphone while driving, while they also laid nine other Highway Traffic Act charges.

“Road safety in our rural townships is of particular focus to WRPS and the Traffic Branch as nearly half of our fatal collisions and major injury collisions occur on rural roadways,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths told Global News in an email.

“Given the higher the speed limits typically found on rural roads and the diverse mixture of vehicles that use them, encouraging road safety through enforcement is done to ensure drivers are slowing down, paying attention and treating other users of the road with respect.“

Griffiths did not say exactly where they were set up but said the traffic unit chooses locations that are near villages or schools or spots that they have received complaints about through the WRPS website or from phone calls.