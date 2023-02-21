‘Unprecedented’ 45% turnover rate in Alberta domestic violence sector: ACWS

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in its history, the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters survey is shedding light on staff and their experiences working in the domestic violence sector.

The ACWS said, in the past year, shelters have seen a surge in demand from survivors reaching out for help, with increasingly severe and complex cases.

The ACWS Workforce Survey examined how staff in this field are handling higher demand in the midst of inflation, record-high staff burnout and turnover rates, and what the group describes as “stagnant government funding.”

The survey collected information from shelter directors and staff. Twenty-nine directors, operating 38 shelters, and 129 shelter staff responded to the survey.

It found the rate of staff turnover for ACWS member shelters reached 45 per cent — “an unprecedented turnover rate in the Alberta domestic violence sector,” ACWS said.

“Domestic violence shelters have not received a funding increase from the government of Alberta for staff wages since 2014-15, and for operational costs since 2015-16,” the report stated.

“Since 2015, the cost of living has increased by 20 per cent… Shelters are being asked to pay 2023 prices with 2015 dollars. This task is virtually impossible.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Since 2015, the cost of living has increased by 20 per cent… Shelters are being asked to pay 2023 prices with 2015 dollars. This task is virtually impossible."

“Shelters cannot meet the demand for their services with the current levels of funding, and they will be unable to keep up as that demand continues to increase.”

At the end of the survey, the ACWS calls on the Alberta government to work with it and create a Domestic Violence Shelter Committee — made up of ACWS members, other domestic violence shelters and government representatives — to review the recommendations, including modernizing shelter standards, updating the staffing model, operational funding and red tape reduction.

The survey also found:

76% of staff reported their stress increased as a result of the pandemic

72% of staff reported an increase in their level of burnout

51% of staff reported a decrease in overall wellbeing

51% of staff experienced an increase in workload since the pandemic

45% of staff perform shift work

37% of staff work over and above full-time hours

83% of shelters reported needing additional staff to meet current demands

75% of shelters reported the pandemic reduced fundraising revenues (45% of shelters said by 25-50%, 30% said by over 50%)

The average wage of domestic violence shelter staff is 15% lower than what the average Albertan makes

Domestic violence shelter wages are an average of 33% lower than comparable wages in the government of Alberta

In 2021-22, the rate of staff turnover for ACWS member shelters reached 45% (18% higher than the national average)

55% of domestic violence shelter director positions turned over during the pandemic

37% of domestic violence shelter staff work an additional job (92% of which say it’s to supplement their income)

94% of staff who are thinking about leaving their job report that it is because of insufficient pay

89% of shelters report that stagnant wages have negatively impacted their ability to recruit and retain staff

85% of staff report that they chose to work in the domestic violence shelter sector to help people

Between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, ACWS members sheltered 7,620 survivors of abuse and gender-based violence and their children, and answered 65,390 calls for support.

Every ACWS member shelter stayed open during the pandemic and continued to provide a full spectrum of services. Domestic violence shelter staff worked in-person to support survivors, ACWS said.