Crime December 13 2021 9:21pm 01:48 Calls for help to Alberta women’s shelters down but still beyond means The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters says even though calls for shelter have decreased in the pandemic, there still isn’t enough space to meet demand. Sarah Ryan reports. Alberta women’s shelters still forced to turn people away despite reduced calls in pandemic REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8448740/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8448740/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?