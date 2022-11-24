Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta to give update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2022 8:47 am
File: Alberta Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 25, 2021. View image in full screen
File: Alberta Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday February 25, 2021. Jason Franson, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.

Finance Minister Travis Toews will roll out results of the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year on Thursday.

The budget Toews presented in February predicted a surplus of just $511 million, but that projection soared to $13.2 billion in the first-quarter update on the strength of oil prices in the US$100-a-barrel range.

Read more: Alberta budget 2022 forecasts rosy economic future using ‘credible but cautious’ energy projections

The benchmark price for West Texas Intermediate has since softened but remains strong at around US$80 a barrel.

Spending will now have to take into account a massive injection of inflation-fighting aid announced this week by Premier Danielle Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith has pledged $2.4 billion on a range of supports targeted mainly toward middle- to lower-income families, seniors and the vulnerable.

Click to play video: 'Albertans react to inflation supports announced by provincial government'
Albertans react to inflation supports announced by provincial government
Related News
Alberta politicsUCPAlberta BudgetAlberta premierTravis ToewsDanielle SmithAlberta budget 20222022 Alberta budgetAlberta premier Danielle SmithFinance Minister Travis ToewsAlberta 2022 budget
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers