Smith announces financial relief measures for Albertans during televised address

Send this page to someone via email

Many Albertans will receive financial relief from the provincial government amid the ongoing inflation and affordability crisis, Premier Danielle Smith announced on Tuesday night.

During a televised address, Smith revealed her government plans to provide a $600 payment over the next six months for each child under 18 in families with lower incomes.

She said such payments will also be made to seniors and people who receive benefits from Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped and Persons with Developmental Disabilities.

Smith also announced Alberta will not charge its gasoline tax for the next six months and will increase the rebate amount Albertans already receive on their electricity bills.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP calls on Premier Danielle Smith to come clean on pursuing health-care user fees

Smith accused the federal government of causing inflation through government spending and attacking Alberta’s economy and said Alberta’s fiscal situation is in a position where the government is able to provide financial relief for citizens who need it.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are just first steps and there’s much more to do,” she said.

More to come…