Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta First Nations leaders stand against premier’s sovereignty act

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 8:36 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of justice minister’s mandate'
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of justice minister’s mandate
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 10, 2022): Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in a mandate letter. As Quinn Ohler reports, he has been tasked to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act and take steps to prohibit discrimination on the basis of COVID-19 vaccination – Nov 10, 2022

First Nations leaders in Alberta say that stand in solidarity against Premier Danielle Smith’s planned sovereignty legislation.

The chiefs of Treaty 6, Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 say they will work together to oppose the bill and its “Alberta First” agenda.

Read more: Premier Danielle Smith asks ministers to take ‘united front’ when dealing with feds

The chiefs say they will hold a news conference on Friday in Edmonton to assert their inherent rights and jurisdiction over their lands and territories.

Trending Now

Alberta’s justice minister has said the sovereignty act will challenge unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction and will be the first bill introduced in the legislature in the coming weeks.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith says she’ll move ahead with sovereignty legislation in Alberta'
Danielle Smith says she’ll move ahead with sovereignty legislation in Alberta
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta premierDanielle Smithalberta first nationsTreaty 7Treaty 6Treaty 8Alberta sovereignty actsovereignty actdanielle smith sovereignty actDanielle Smith sovereignty legislation
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers