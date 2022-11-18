Alberta First Nations leaders stand against premier’s sovereignty act

First Nations leaders in Alberta say that stand in solidarity against Premier Danielle Smith’s planned sovereignty legislation.
The chiefs of Treaty 6, Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 say they will work together to oppose the bill and its “Alberta First” agenda.
The chiefs say they will hold a news conference on Friday in Edmonton to assert their inherent rights and jurisdiction over their lands and territories.
Alberta’s justice minister has said the sovereignty act will challenge unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction and will be the first bill introduced in the legislature in the coming weeks.
