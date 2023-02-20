Sending support to Alberta domestic violence shelters in ‘Love a Shelter’ campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout February, some Alberta shelters have been receiving special Valentine’s cards — messages of encouragement and appreciation from students and members of the public.

The “Love a Shelter” campaign kicked off at the beginning of the month at schools across the province.

Students have been invited to write a letter to staff at their local domestic violence shelter. These groups do prevention work in communities and at schools to help foster an understanding of healthy relationships at an early age.

“In order to break the cycle of violence and change culture, that work needs begins at a young age,” said Leslie Allen, the executive director of WIN House in Edmonton.

“In shelters, on a daily basis, we see the pain and trauma that gender-based violence and domestic violence causes. Family violence impacts both adults and children, deeply,” she said.

“We can help develop safer communities over time by working with children and teaching them what healthy relationships look like, as well as making sure they know where they can turn to if they need help if abuse is happening at home.”

This exercise in understanding and appreciation isn’t just for students; other members of the public are also invited to send a Valentine to shelter staff.

The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) says shelters across the province are struggling to meet the rising demand — and to deal with increasingly complex cases — for services.

The Love a Shelter letters are a way Albertans can push for change, while also letting survivors of domestic violence know that they are supported by their communities.

For a list of Alberta shelters and their mailing addresses, click here.

For a map of all the Alberta domestic abuse shelters and their contact numbers, click here.

Last year, an ACWS report found thousands of women and children were turned away from Alberta women’s shelters.

The data found that between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, shelters received 65,390 calls for support. Of those calls, 25,530 were requests for admission to a shelter. The ACWS said in only 16.6 per cent of those cases was shelter able to be provided.

The ACWS said 11,546 requests for admission were by women and seniors who had to be turned away due to shelters being at physical capacity. More than 6,200 children would have accompanied these women and seniors, according to the ACWS.

Across Alberta last fiscal year, 3,373 children were admitted to ACWS member shelters with their mothers.

The ACWS recently launched an online training platform with a course designed for people who work with children who may have been exposed to domestic violence.

The Healing Brain: Supporting Children from Trauma to Resilience curriculum is designed for teachers, daycare workers, coaches and anyone who works with children. It gives participants a better understanding of early childhood brain development, the impacts of trauma on children and how to nurture resilience in children who have been exposed to domestic violence.

“Working with children who have been exposed to domestic violence is one of the major prevention tactics that can be used to interrupt the cycle of violence from continuing into future generations,” said Mel Willerth, the ACWS’ program development and training co-ordinator.

“This curriculum was developed because children represent a large percentage of the residents who are served at shelters across Alberta, but it also has wide application beyond shelters — it’s very useful material for anyone working with children in the broader community.”