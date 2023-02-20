Man driving stolen vehicle arrested after crashing into 3 other vehicles: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

A man driving a stolen car was arrested after crashing into three vehicles including a police cruiser and a civilian car, Winnipeg police say.

On Sunday at 1:50 p.m. officers saw a black Chevrolet Silverado with what they say were stolen license plates being driven by a lone man in the city’s North End.

Officers attempted to contain the vehicle in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue but police say the vehicle collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle, rammed the cruiser and fled westbound.

After a short distance, police say the stolen vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle at the Inkster Blvd and Mcgregor Street intersection, causing extensive damage to both vehicles and knocking down multiple light standards.

Police say the suspect attempted to run away but was caught by officers and placed under arrest.

The suspect and officers involved in the initial crash reported no injuries but were assessed and medically cleared by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service as a precaution.

And the 31-year-old driver of the struck vehicle required no medical attention but his two female passengers, aged 30 and 55 were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Through their investigation, officers learned the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 500 block of Osborne Street on Feb, 14 and the license plates were reported stolen on Feb, 17.