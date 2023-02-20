Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver in critical condition after crashing into house in Bradford West Gwillimbury: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 1:32 pm
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. Twitter / South Simcoe Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing into a house in Bradford West Gwillimbury Sunday evening, police say.

South Simcoe Police said it happened in the area of Rogers Trail and Vipond Way, near Professor Day Drive and Line 8.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the single-vehicle collision at around 6:20 p.m.

Read more: ‘It’s tragic’: Man dead after fire in Brampton residential building

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said a vehicle left the road and crashed into a home and the driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

No one inside the home was injured.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Another fatal collision on Highway 7, east of Peterborough has residents demanding change'
Another fatal collision on Highway 7, east of Peterborough has residents demanding change
CrashCollisionSouth Simcoe PoliceBradford West GwillimburyBradford West Gwillimbury newsBradford West Gwillimbury collisionBradford West Gwillimbury crashDriver crashes into house
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers