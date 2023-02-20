Driver in critical condition after crashing into house in Bradford West Gwillimbury: police

See more sharing options

A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing into a house in Bradford West Gwillimbury Sunday evening, police say.

South Simcoe Police said it happened in the area of Rogers Trail and Vipond Way, near Professor Day Drive and Line 8.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the single-vehicle collision at around 6:20 p.m.

Police said a vehicle left the road and crashed into a home and the driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

No one inside the home was injured.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

