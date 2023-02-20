Menu

Canada

‘It’s tragic’: Man dead after fire in Brampton residential building

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 12:56 pm
A firefighter at the scene of a fatal fire on Tullamore Road in Brampton on Monday. View image in full screen
A firefighter at the scene of a fatal fire on Tullamore Road in Brampton on Monday. Gord Edick / Global News
A man is dead after a fire at a residential building in Brampton on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Kennedy and Tullamore roads, north of Steeles Avenue East, just after 8:20 a.m.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said fire crews responded to the scene within four minutes.

He said a fire was located on the third floor and crews extricated a man who was then taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died.

“At this time, the fire is under investigation. We have notified the Office of the Fire Marshal, along with our internal Brampton fire investigators,” Boyes said.

“They will be looking into the origin, the cause and the circumstances of this fire later today and throughout the afternoon.”

Boyes said the fire was contained to one unit, which suffered heavy damage.

The victim was found in the bedroom of the unit and was taken through the inside of the building outside to paramedics, Boyes added. He was the only person inside the apartment at the time.

The exact nature of the man’s injuries are not known.

Boyes said the entire building was evacuated, but residents have since been allowed to return to their units.

The scene of the fire in the area of Kennedy and Tullamore roads in Brampton. View image in full screen
The scene of the fire in the area of Kennedy and Tullamore roads in Brampton. Gord Edick / Global News

“It’s tragic when you see anybody lose their life in a fire. And today being Family Day, it even hits home even more,” he said.

“I think it’s just a reminder to everybody watching please, think of fire safety. Make sure you check your smoke alarms, your carbon monoxide alarms. If you have a fire, know what to do in the event of a fire and how to escape so you can get out safely.”

It’s not yet known if there were working smoke alarms in the unit where the fire happened.

Peel Regional Police are also investigating.

