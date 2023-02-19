Kelowna Snowmobile Club raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital and Easter Seals

Hundreds of snowmobilers hit the trails at Graystokes in Joe Rich for the Kelowna Snowmobile Club’s annual Poker Run.

This year, the club is raising funds for the BC Children’s Hospital Cardiac Department as well as the Easter Seals. Last year, the Poker Run raised over $30,000, and this year, they are hoping to surpass that.

“Last year, we had about 225 riders in the Poker Run, so we are hoping to exceed that this year,” said Derek Bauchman, president of Kelowna Snowmobile Club.

The riders take part in a 65-kilometre loop, stopping at different checkpoints along the way, then they meet for a barbeque lunch.

For club member Ashley Mckillop, the Poker Run fundraiser is a way for her to give back to those that have helped her.

“I was born with congenital heart disease, so I have had two open heart surgeries and three pacemakers and I’ll be going in for another pacemaker in the near future,” said Mckillop.

“At my time of diagnosis, only 30 per cent [of patients] made it to adulthood. So events and stuff like this, it helps with the sciences and raises funds to do more care and surgeries … for patients so a lot more are living into adulthood.”

Mckillop wasn’t the only one on the ride with a personal connection to the BC Children’s Hospital — Logan Clarke is a cancer survivor that spent time at the BC Children’s Hospital.

“I was 15 years old when I was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. BC Children’s Hospital is a truly amazing place,” said Clarke.

“The doctors and nurses take truly amazing care of everyone there and it’s a very positive atmosphere.”

Before the riders take off, they are encouraged to stop at the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s tent to pick up a few things and check in.

“It’s more of that safety awareness and information that we provide, and when they are in trouble we get the call to go out and recover,” said Kevin Birnie, COSAR search manager.

Donations to the Kelowna Snowmobile Poker Run are still being accepted, if you would like to donate visit www.kelownasnowmobileclub.com.