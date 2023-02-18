Police in Keremeos, B.C. investigating spree of catalytic converter thefts

Police in a small town in B.C.’s Southern Interior are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts.
And RCMP say they have a lead: a noticeable blue European car.
Keremeos RCMP say they received reports on Feb. 6 and 7 that the occupants of a metallic blue, newer model BMW were responsible for two separate catalytic converter thefts.
Police added that security cameras captured footage of three people in the vehicle.
“This vehicle will stand out,” said Const. Dayne Lyons. “We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police.
“We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated.”
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2023-130.
