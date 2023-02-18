Police in Keremeos, B.C. investigating spree of catalytic converter thefts

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in a small town in B.C.’s Southern Interior are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

And RCMP say they have a lead: a noticeable blue European car.

Keremeos RCMP say they received reports on Feb. 6 and 7 that the occupants of a metallic blue, newer model BMW were responsible for two separate catalytic converter thefts.

Police added that security cameras captured footage of three people in the vehicle.

“This vehicle will stand out,” said Const. Dayne Lyons. “We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police.

2:06 Catalytic converter thefts spike in first half of 2022

“We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2023-130.