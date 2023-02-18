Menu

Crime

Police in Keremeos, B.C. investigating spree of catalytic converter thefts

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 3:32 pm
Security camera images of the suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Security camera images of the suspect vehicle. Keremeos RCMP
Police in a small town in B.C.’s Southern Interior are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

And RCMP say they have a lead: a noticeable blue European car.

Read more: Catalytic converters swiped from South Okanagan parks office

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Keremeos RCMP say they received reports on Feb. 6 and 7 that the occupants of a metallic blue, newer model BMW were responsible for two separate catalytic converter thefts.

Police added that security cameras captured footage of three people in the vehicle.

“This vehicle will stand out,” said Const. Dayne Lyons. “We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police.

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts spike in first half of 2022'
Catalytic converter thefts spike in first half of 2022

“We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated.”

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2023-130.

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.'
Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.
