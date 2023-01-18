Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Catalytic converters swiped from South Okanagan parks office

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.'
Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.
WATCH: Police in at least two regions in B.C. say thefts of catalytic converters are spiking again. Jasmine Bala has the sobering numbers and the details on an innovative new program in other provinces aimed at combating the crime wave.

An Okanagan local government office may find some of its vehicle-reliant parks tasks hampered in the days ahead.

The catalytic converters of four Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen parks vehicles were stolen at some point between last Saturday and Monday, while parked at the RDOS Parks & Facilities offices near the Campbell Mountain landfill in Penticton, B.C.

The regional district said that whoever did it cut through a fence to gain access to the site.

“The incident has been reported to the RCMP and the RDOS is working with the Insurance Corporation of BC to arrange repairs to the vehicles, however, it is expected to take several weeks for the vehicles to be operational,” regional district staff said.

Click to play video: 'Renewed concerns about catalytic converter thefts'
Renewed concerns about catalytic converter thefts

These vehicles do work including snow removal in parking lots and along pathways and pedestrian corridors. They may be impacted in the communities of West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and other areas.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that controls and reduces pollutants in exhaust emissions.

According to ICBC, theft of catalytic converters has risen due to a significant increase in the price of precious metals contained within these devices.

The RDOS has increased security measures, including additional lighting and video surveillance, as well as active patrols.

Anyone with information or who witnesses acts of theft occurring is asked to contact the RCMP.

ICBCrdosCatalytic converterCatalytic Converter TheftCampbell Mountain Landfillparks and facilities officesregional district of the Okanagan Similkameen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers