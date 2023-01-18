Catalytic converters swiped from South Okanagan parks office

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan local government office may find some of its vehicle-reliant parks tasks hampered in the days ahead.

The catalytic converters of four Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen parks vehicles were stolen at some point between last Saturday and Monday, while parked at the RDOS Parks & Facilities offices near the Campbell Mountain landfill in Penticton, B.C.

The regional district said that whoever did it cut through a fence to gain access to the site.

“The incident has been reported to the RCMP and the RDOS is working with the Insurance Corporation of BC to arrange repairs to the vehicles, however, it is expected to take several weeks for the vehicles to be operational,” regional district staff said.

Renewed concerns about catalytic converter thefts

These vehicles do work including snow removal in parking lots and along pathways and pedestrian corridors. They may be impacted in the communities of West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and other areas.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that controls and reduces pollutants in exhaust emissions.

According to ICBC, theft of catalytic converters has risen due to a significant increase in the price of precious metals contained within these devices.

The RDOS has increased security measures, including additional lighting and video surveillance, as well as active patrols.

Anyone with information or who witnesses acts of theft occurring is asked to contact the RCMP.