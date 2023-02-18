Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto police investigating after pedestrian, 73, sustains life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 11:40 am
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are appealing for witnesses after a 73-year-old pedestrian was struck crossing Yonge Street earlier in February.

Toronto police said they were called to a collision around 10:30 p.m. at the Yonge Street and Florence Avenue intersection on Feb. 6.

Police said a white 2019 Hyundai four-door sedan was driving south along Yonge Street in the area. Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man was crossing the road at the traffic lights.

Trending Now

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after Toronto collision

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The driver of the Hyundai, a 38-year-old man, struck the pedestrian, according to police. The senior sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” a media release issued by Toronto police said.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSYonge StreetToronto pedestrianFlorence AvenueYonge and Florence
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers