Toronto police investigating after pedestrian, 73, sustains life-threatening injuries

Police in Toronto are appealing for witnesses after a 73-year-old pedestrian was struck crossing Yonge Street earlier in February.
Toronto police said they were called to a collision around 10:30 p.m. at the Yonge Street and Florence Avenue intersection on Feb. 6.
Police said a white 2019 Hyundai four-door sedan was driving south along Yonge Street in the area. Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man was crossing the road at the traffic lights.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 38-year-old man, struck the pedestrian, according to police. The senior sustained life-threatening injuries.
“Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” a media release issued by Toronto police said.
