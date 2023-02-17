Suspect wanted in violent homicide of senior, arson at central Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted for murder, arson and tampering with the body of a senior who police said was “violently” killed at his home in central Edmonton at the end of 2022.

Ronald Bell, 70, was found dead at a bungalow on 106 Street, just north of 107 Avenue, in the Central McDougall neighbourhood on Jan. 1.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death at the house and arrived to find an extinguished but unreported fire, along with an active water leak.

Police said Bell died on Dec. 27, 2022.

View image in full screen Edmonton police at the scene of a suspicious death near 107 Avenue and 106 Street in downtown Edmonton, Jan. 1, 2023. Global News/Eric Beck

Homicide investigators were contacted because of the nature of Bell’s apparent injuries and the crime scene.

“Based on our scene examination and the autopsy, I think it’s safe to say that there was a very violent event that occurred,” EPS homicide section Det. Jared Buhler said at a news conference a few days later.

"There was a struggle, some sort of violent altercation."

An autopsy determined the manner of death was a homicide but for investigative reasons, the cause of death continues to be withheld.

Bell’s GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen when he was killed, police said, and it was found Jan. 5 in southeast Calgary, bearing a stolen licence plate out of Spruce Grove.

Police said Bell was the primary occupant of the house and rented space to other tenants.

Last month, police issued a plea to the public for information and were looking to speak with people who visited the home over the holidays.

On Friday, the Edmonton Police Service announced investigators have since issued warrants for the arrest of Donn Austin Gauthier, 43.

He is wanted for first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach of recognize in relation to Bell’s death.

Gauthier is described as being six feet tall and weighing about 212 lbs.

Police said he has multiple tattoos, including the word “Dawson” scrawled across the front of his neck, a tattoo gun on a forearm, flames and nature scenes on the other arm, and handguns across the tops of his hands,

Several photos of Gauthier and his tattoos are included below:

Anyone with information about Gauthier’s whereabouts is asked to not approach him and instead call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.