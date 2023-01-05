Homicide detectives seek missing truck of senior killed on New Year’s Day in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a senior in central Edmonton is the city’s first recorded homicide of 2023 and detectives are looking for the public’s help solving the crime.

Ronald Bell, 70, was found dead at a bungalow on 106 Street, just north of 107 Avenue, in the Central McDougall neighbourhood.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death at the home around 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

An autopsy on Wednesday determined the manner of death was a homicide but for investigative reasons, the cause of death is being withheld at this time.

Now, investigators say they are looking for Bell’s missing vehicle and need help identifying tenants and visitors to the home.

View image in full screen Edmonton homicide victim Ronald Bell, 70, owned this black 2011 GMC Sierra truck, Alberta license plate 77N 728, that was last seen driving west on 107 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

The victim’s black 2011 GMC Sierra truck, Alberta license plate 77N 728, was last seen on video leaving the alley between 106 Street and 107 Street and driving west on 107 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Police said investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who lived at or visited Bell’s house (10714 106 St.) on that Tuesday or in the days before and after.

“While our investigation has accounted for the whereabouts of some of the individuals associated to the residence during this time, others have yet to be located,” EPS Homicide Section Det. Jared Buhler said.

“We are asking the people who were living or visiting Mr. Bell’s home at this time and with whom we have not already spoken, to please come forward to police immediately.”

View image in full screen Edmonton police at the scene of a suspicious death near 107 Avenue and 106 Street in downtown Edmonton, Jan. 1, 2023. Global News/Eric Beck

Additionally, detectives are asking any area residents or people who were at the home and noticed activity at the front or rear of the home between last Tuesday and Sunday to contact the police.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.