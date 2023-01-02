New Year starts with two ‘suspicious’ deaths in Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating two separate “suspicious” deaths that occurred Sunday.

The first incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at a residence near 16 A Avenue and 38 Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 51-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were both taken to hospital for their injuries.

The man died in hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 6.

As of midday Sunday, the woman remained in hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

Police later found a “burned-out” 2012 white Dodge Ram near 24 Street and 14 Avenue that they believe is linked to the incident.

Police are looking for any dash cam or home security footage from anyone in the area where the truck was found between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

The second death happened around 1 p.m. at a downtown residence. Police received a report of a sudden death at 107 Avenue and 106 Street, and, upon arrival, found one man dead. He has not yet been identified.