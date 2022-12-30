Man dead after gunshot reports in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton are looking into the death of a man in Millwoods early Friday morning.

EPS said around 12:30 a.m., officers got a call about gunshots in the area of 26 Street and 19A Avenue, in the southeast neighbourhood of Laurel.

Police found a 28-year-old man in medical distress and tried to save his life. EMS arrived, treated the man and brought him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Police are treating the death as suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this death to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be made online to Crime Stoppers.