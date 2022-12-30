Menu

Crime

Man dead after gunshot reports in southeast Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted December 30, 2022 1:56 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

Police in Edmonton are looking into the death of a man in Millwoods early Friday morning.

EPS said around 12:30 a.m., officers got a call about gunshots in the area of 26 Street and 19A Avenue, in the southeast neighbourhood of Laurel.

Read more: EPS investigates 10 unrelated shootings in first 9 days of December

Police found a 28-year-old man in medical distress and tried to save his life. EMS arrived, treated the man and brought him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Police are treating the death as suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief Dale McFee calls 2022 a challenging year'
Edmonton police chief Dale McFee calls 2022 a challenging year

Police are asking anyone with information about this death to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be made online to Crime Stoppers.

