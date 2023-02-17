Menu

Crime

Police joint operation seizes over $3M worth of drugs in London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 17, 2023 6:00 pm
Sarnia police display the drugs and weapons seized following a joint operation that culminated in two separate searches being carried out in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Sarnia police display the drugs and weapons seized following a joint operation that culminated in two separate searches being carried out in London, Ont. Andrew Graham / Global News
A joint effort consisting of several police forces has shut down what officers describe as “a large trafficking operation” in London, Ont.

Details of the operation, titled Project Oasis, were shared Friday afternoon.

Project Oasis was a collaborative effort between the Ontario Provincial Police-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (GNG JFO) and the Sarnia Police Service’s vice unit.

The operation culminated in a pair of separate searches that were carried out in London.

Those searches were conducted by members of the GNG JFO, which included officers from the London Police Service, Windsor Police Service, Brantford Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Sarnia police and other units from the OPP also contributed to the search efforts.

Police say more than $3.1 million worth of drugs were seized during the operation. According to police, the following drugs were seized:

  • 15 kilograms of fentanyl
  • More than three kilograms worth of cocaine
  • Unspecified quantities of MDMA and Xanax
  • Hundreds of tablets of Oxycodone and Hydromorphone

Along with the drugs, police say officers also seized an unspecified amount of prohibited ammunition, a handgun, a replica handgun, cash, a laptop and a number of cellphones.

Taymoor Pasha, 23, and Justin Taillefer, 28, both from London, have been arrested and jointly charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair also face one count of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and one count of an unlicensed person possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Pasha faces an additional charge of failing to comply with an undertaking, as he was already under conditions not to possess weapons, according to police.

The accused were held for bail and remain in custody.

