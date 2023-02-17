Police joint operation seizes over $3M worth of drugs in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A joint effort consisting of several police forces has shut down what officers describe as “a large trafficking operation” in London, Ont.

Details of the operation, titled Project Oasis, were shared Friday afternoon.

Project Oasis was a collaborative effort between the Ontario Provincial Police-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (GNG JFO) and the Sarnia Police Service’s vice unit.

The operation culminated in a pair of separate searches that were carried out in London.

Today the Sarnia Police announced details of 'Project Oasis,' a $3.2 million drug seizure that has resulted in multiple charges against two London, Ont. men. Some of the seized items include 15 kg of fentanyl, 3.4 kg of cocaine, weapons and cash. pic.twitter.com/mxOxsR0vA7 — Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) February 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Those searches were conducted by members of the GNG JFO, which included officers from the London Police Service, Windsor Police Service, Brantford Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Sarnia police and other units from the OPP also contributed to the search efforts.

Police say more than $3.1 million worth of drugs were seized during the operation. According to police, the following drugs were seized:

15 kilograms of fentanyl

More than three kilograms worth of cocaine

Unspecified quantities of MDMA and Xanax

Hundreds of tablets of Oxycodone and Hydromorphone

Along with the drugs, police say officers also seized an unspecified amount of prohibited ammunition, a handgun, a replica handgun, cash, a laptop and a number of cellphones.

Taymoor Pasha, 23, and Justin Taillefer, 28, both from London, have been arrested and jointly charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair also face one count of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and one count of an unlicensed person possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Pasha faces an additional charge of failing to comply with an undertaking, as he was already under conditions not to possess weapons, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused were held for bail and remain in custody.