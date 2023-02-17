Menu

Headline link
Canada

Federal government releases ‘just transition’ plan to shift to clean energy economy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 12:46 pm
A pumpjack draws out oil and gas from a well head as the sun sets near Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
A pumpjack draws out oil and gas from a well head as the sun sets near Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The federal government released details Friday about its proposed Sustainable Jobs Plan. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Liberal government’s long-promised plan to transition Canada’s labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country’s energy towns.

It says if Canada plays its cards right, the clean energy economy will create so many jobs there may not be enough workers to fill them.

Click to play video: '‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head'
‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head

The plan has become a political lightning rod for the federal Liberals in the face of heavy criticism from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith that the goal is to shut down the oil and gas industry.

Trending Now
The report says that is not true.

It says while Canadians must accept that demand for oil and gas will drop sharply it will not disappear entirely, and many workers already have the skills needed to work in emerging sectors like hydrogen and biofuels.

The 32-page plan promises a new federal office to help co-ordinate the jobs transition, training and retraining programs, and better data collection to improve what we know about existing jobs and those that will be created in the future.

