Alberta government establishes new panel to develop vision for province’s energy sector

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has struck a new panel that aims to develop a long-term vision for the future of the province’s energy sector.

The five-member panel will be chaired by David Yager, an energy policy analyst who’s been in the oil and gas industry for more than 30 years.

Other members include Hal Kvisle, Bob Curran, Carey Arnett and Phil Hodge.

“I’m excited to bring together these skilled and experienced energy experts to help us plot a path forward for Alberta’s energy sector,” Premier Danielle Smith said in a news release on Thursday.

“We all know the world needs long-term energy solutions that are responsible, reliable and affordable. Now is the perfect time to create a panel of experts to look ahead to the future of our energy sector and how we can meet global energy needs in the years ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

The panel comes after Premier Danielle Smith sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday inviting him to collaborate with the province to attract more workers into Alberta’s energy sectors.

1:45 Pilot project plan aims to clean up inactive oil well sites in Alberta

The letter also asked the prime minister to work with the province to reduce Canada’s and Alberta’s net emissions at the same time.

Smith has long been opposed to the federal government’s ‘just transition’ plan. She accused the federal government of imposing discriminatory policies and legislation on non-renewable resource development that she says is frustrating Alberta’s energy sector.

The premier said the government of Alberta is “prepared” to work with the federal government on a “coordinated approach” for a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) incentive program to reduce net emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Carbon capture is a process that captures carbon dioxide generated from industrial processes, such as the burning of fossil fuels, and then transporting and storing it underground. It is a method often touted by energy companies as a way to tackle climate change.

Smith also said the Alberta government will soon release its Alberta Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan.

“It is that the federal government refrain from introducing any new federal legislation or policies that materially impact Alberta’s oil and gas resource development, management or workforce participation without the full involvement, consultation and consent of Alberta,” Smith wrote in the letter.

“This includes the contemplated ‘just transition’ legislation, and implementation of unachievable targets and measures under the federal emissions reduction plan (ERP), such as the clean electricity regulations (CER) and oil and gas sector emissions cap.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each of these initiatives, as currently understood, would pose an unconstitutional and existential threat to the Alberta economy and the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Albertans.”

–With files from Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press.