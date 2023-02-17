Menu

Crime

Fatal collision in Blue Mountains leads to first-degree murder charges

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 12:15 pm
A Collingwood, Ont., man is now facing charges for first-degree murder after a body was found in a burning car crash late last month.

Members of the Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have upgraded the charges in connection with a fatal single-vehicle collision that took place in The Blue Mountains in January.

On Jan. 26, OPP investigated an incident on Arrowhead Road involving a motor vehicle collision in which the vehicle was discovered on fire.

New suspect photos released in unsolved case of abducted Ontario woman

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say a deceased person was located inside the vehicle.

As a result of the ongoing investigation into the fatality, the charges against James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, have been upgraded to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The accused appeared in bail court Friday, where the charges were updated, and Schwalm remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

