Code Grey remains in effect at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

An information technology Code Grey at Ross Memorial Hospital, in Lindsay, Ont., remains in effect as officials anticipate it may be a “number of weeks” before operations return to normal.

The IT Code Grey was issued at 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 due to what the hospital is calling a “suspected cybersecurity incident.”

At most hospitals in Ontario, a Code Grey is activated if there is a loss of utilities, such as power or telecommunications, that results in the loss of hospital facilities.

The hospital says it has been working diligently to bring all impacted systems back online.

“Significant progress has been made in a short period of time due to RMH team members’ hard work, and with the support of local and regional partners, and third-party cybersecurity experts,” the hospital stated.

A specific timeline to lift the Code Grey is not available.

“Given the complexity of the cybersecurity incident and its effects across the IT environment, RMH anticipates that it will be a number of weeks before operations return to normal.”

The hospital says as clinical teams return online, there are continued delays in retrieving diagnostic imaging results, leading to potentially longer wait times for patients.

Patients with less urgent conditions are urged to consider alternative options for care such as their primary health-care provider, a pharmacist, after-hours clinics, virtual care or calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0007.