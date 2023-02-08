Menu

Crime

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay declares Code Grey after suspected cybersecurity incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:03 am
A Code Grey was issued Feb. 5 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., following a suspected cybersecurity incident. View image in full screen
A Code Grey was issued Feb. 5 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., following a suspected cybersecurity incident. Ross Memorial Hospital

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., issued a “Code Grey” following a suspected cybersecurity incident on Sunday night.

Although the hospital did not provide details on what was compromised, officials said its systems restoration plan is ongoing. The hospital is in communication with local, regional and provincial partners regarding the next steps.

At most hospitals in Ontario, a Code Grey is activated if there is a loss of utilities, such as power or telecommunications, that results in the loss of hospital facilities.

The hospital stated Tuesday it has retained third-party cybersecurity resources to work with its technical experts to investigate the incident.

“As high-quality patient care is our priority, we are managing our established protocols to maintain continued delivery of our critical hospital services,” stated Ryan Young, the hospital’s communications and public affairs officer.

Patients with less urgent conditions are encouraged to consider alternate options for care such as their primary health care provider, pharmacist, after-hours clinic, virtual care, or by calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0007.

