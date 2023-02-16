Freezing rain warning issued for Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto.

The agency issued the warning on Thursday, saying freezing rain is expected to hit the city this evening.

Environment Canada said freezin rain with ice accretion of up to a few milimetres is possible.

“Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets,” the agency warned. “Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero.

According to Environment Canada, the freezing rain may last through the evening and into Friday in some areas, before ultimately becoming freezing drizzle or light snow in the morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada said. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”