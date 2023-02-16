Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 5:29 pm
Freezing rain warning issued for Toronto - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto.

The agency issued the warning on Thursday, saying freezing rain is expected to hit the city this evening.

Environment Canada said freezin rain with ice accretion of up to a few milimetres is possible.

“Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets,” the agency warned. “Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero.

Read more: Temperature records were broken across southern Ontario Wednesday. Will the warm weather last?

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to Environment Canada, the freezing rain may last through the evening and into Friday in some areas, before ultimately becoming freezing drizzle or light snow in the morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada said. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Winter StormFreezing RainToronto weatherToronto StormToronto RainToronto Winter Weatherwonter weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

