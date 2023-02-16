Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain warning for most of N.S., may have ‘significant impact’ on traffic Friday

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: February 16'
Global News Morning Forecast: February 16
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The quickly-changing weather in Nova Scotia this winter continues, with a freezing rain warning in effect for much of the province including Halifax.

Environment Canada says the mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing is expected to begin late Friday morning and end by late that evening.

Read more: Emergency shelter spaces open in Nova Scotia as cold snap sets in

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The warning is province-wide, excluding northern Cape Breton and southwestern areas of mainland Nova Scotia.

“Most areas of Nova Scotia will see a prolonged period of freezing rain Friday afternoon and evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets will change to snow or flurries Friday night before ending Saturday morning,” the warning states.

Trending Now

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: People golfing in Halifax as rest of country braces for winter wallop

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Over the past couple of weeks, Nova Scotia has experienced a record-breaking cold snap, snowfall warnings, and unusually mild weather. The temperature in Halifax as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday is 11 C.

Click to play video: 'Burst pipes from extreme cold causing big headaches in Nova Scotia'
Burst pipes from extreme cold causing big headaches in Nova Scotia
Environment CanadaWeatherFreezing RainFreezing Rain Warninghalifax weatherNS WeatherHalifax freezing rain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers