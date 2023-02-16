Freezing rain warning for most of N.S., may have ‘significant impact’ on traffic Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The quickly-changing weather in Nova Scotia this winter continues, with a freezing rain warning in effect for much of the province including Halifax.

Environment Canada says the mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing is expected to begin late Friday morning and end by late that evening.

The warning is province-wide, excluding northern Cape Breton and southwestern areas of mainland Nova Scotia.

“Most areas of Nova Scotia will see a prolonged period of freezing rain Friday afternoon and evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets will change to snow or flurries Friday night before ending Saturday morning,” the warning states.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Over the past couple of weeks, Nova Scotia has experienced a record-breaking cold snap, snowfall warnings, and unusually mild weather. The temperature in Halifax as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday is 11 C.