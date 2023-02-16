Menu

Crime

Hamilton man facing fraud charges after more than $100K goes missing from Cambridge business

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 10:09 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
A man from Hamilton is facing fraud and money laundering charges after a company in Cambridge, Ont., was bilked out of more than $100,000, according to Waterloo regional police.

A release says that in February 2022, police were contacted by an unnamed company about potential internal fraud.

After what police say was an “extensive investigation” into $140,000 that had gone missing from the business, they arrested a man from Hamilton.

He is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

Police say the commercial fraud unit is continuing to investigate the case and is asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6364.

Kitchener newsHamilton newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeHamilton CrimeHamilton man arrestedCamrbidge crimeCambridge fraud
