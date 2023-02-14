Police catch up with wanted Kitchener man in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have got their man.

On Friday, they announced that they were looking for 25-year-old Dylan Kieffer, a Kitchener man who is facing charges in connection with a vehicle theft and who was wanted for violating a court order.

Police say that officers took him back into custody in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Kieffer was originally arrested in November of last year after allegedly being involved in a collision involving a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say two marked police cruisers were damaged in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

He is a facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with that incident, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.