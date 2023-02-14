Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police catch up with wanted Kitchener man in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 2:42 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they have got their man.

On Friday, they announced that they were looking for 25-year-old Dylan Kieffer, a Kitchener man who is facing charges in connection with a vehicle theft and who was wanted for violating a court order.

Police say that officers took him back into custody in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Read more: Kitchener, Ont. man wanted for violating release conditions

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Kieffer was originally arrested in November of last year after allegedly being involved in a collision involving a stolen vehicle.

Trending Now

Investigators say two marked police cruisers were damaged in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle.

Read more: Waterloo police officer injured as stolen car strikes 2 cruisers

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

He is a facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with that incident, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeStolen VehicleKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeKitchener stolen carDylan KiefferDylan Kieffer arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers