Police catch up with wanted Kitchener man in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they have got their man.
On Friday, they announced that they were looking for 25-year-old Dylan Kieffer, a Kitchener man who is facing charges in connection with a vehicle theft and who was wanted for violating a court order.
Police say that officers took him back into custody in Cambridge on Tuesday.
Kieffer was originally arrested in November of last year after allegedly being involved in a collision involving a stolen vehicle.
Investigators say two marked police cruisers were damaged in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle.
He is a facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with that incident, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
