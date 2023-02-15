Three fatal overdoses reported during the last week in south Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP is warning the public of the presence of dangerous illicit drugs in the south and southeast areas of Saskatchewan after responding to three fatal overdoses involving suspected methamphetamine (meth) or fentanyl in the past week.

On Feb. 9, Assiniboia RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man found in an Assiniboia home. EMS found the 21-year-old man dead at the scene. Police officers found crystals and an off-white powder which is believed to be meth or fentanyl.

On Feb. 13, Moosomin RCMP responded to an unresponsive man found in a hotel room in Moosomin. EMS and police officers attempted CPR but the 22-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

Police officers found a light-coloured powder at the scene suspected to be meth or fentanyl.

The next day on Feb.14, Canora/Sturgis RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive woman found outside a home in Preeceville. The 50-year-old female was taken to Preeceville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It was there officers found a similar white powder believed to contain meth or fentanyl.

RCMP said the illicit drugs which are suspected to have been taken prior to the three fatal overdoses are believed to be available to the public in a powder form.

Autopsies and toxicology analyses will be performed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to confirm the nature and role of the illicit drugs in the suspected overdoses.

Saskatchewan RCMP is urging the public who consumes illicit drugs to take special precautions when using:

Never use alone

Let someone you trust know of your plans to use

Always carry a Naloxone kit

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose is occurring.