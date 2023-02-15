Menu

Crime

Regina man’s death now deemed homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 10:26 am
Regina Police Service
Regina police deemed a death on Thursday a homicide. File / Global News
A 36-year-old Regina man died last Thursday and the Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service determined it to be a homicide.

Officers were called to a home in the Washington Park neighbourhood around 11:55 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

Police received information that a man was the victim of an apparent overdose.

Both police and EMS attended to the man, but he was pronounced dead by 12 p.m.

Trending Now

Police say this is Regina’s first homicide of 2023, noting that next of kin have been notified and the name of the man will not be released at this time.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500.

Saskatchewan NewsHomicideRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceOverdoseSaskatchewan Coroner's Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

